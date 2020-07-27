First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 2,080.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 534,441 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.96% of Science Applications International worth $43,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 274.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 45.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 26.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 48.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $76.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.07. Science Applications International Corp has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $96.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.80 per share, with a total value of $101,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,880.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.73.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.