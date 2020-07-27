First Trust Advisors LP Has $44.04 Million Stock Position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 264.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,541 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.41% of Alteryx worth $44,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $2,126,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 2.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Alteryx by 24.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $1,423,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $56,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,417 shares of company stock worth $22,799,336. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AYX shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Alteryx from $146.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.88.

NYSE AYX opened at $162.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.67 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Alteryx Inc has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

