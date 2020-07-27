First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,663,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 962,010 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.21% of TELUS worth $44,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 99.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 97.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TELUS from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.72.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $17.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. TELUS had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.27%.

TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

