First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.36% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $47,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $840,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 133,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of IFF opened at $126.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.51 and a 200-day moving average of $125.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.