First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 183,182 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 844,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,182 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.77% of Northwest Natural worth $47,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after acquiring an additional 48,289 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 238,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

NWN opened at $53.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average is $64.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $285.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 87.21%.

NWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

