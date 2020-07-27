First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 238,327 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,327 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.49% of Zendesk worth $49,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Capital World Investors grew its position in Zendesk by 792.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,765,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,429,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,814 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,051,000 after acquiring an additional 943,914 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,261,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,779,000 after acquiring an additional 749,027 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

In other news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $3,680,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,078,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,367,995.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,594 shares of company stock worth $11,218,424. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZEN opened at $94.12 on Monday. Zendesk Inc has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.16.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $237.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.94 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

