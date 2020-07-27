First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 399,474 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,474 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Marvell Technology Group worth $46,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $904,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 36.4% in the second quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 286,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 76,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $228,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $34.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

In other news, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $833,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,052,700.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

