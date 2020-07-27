Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. trimmed its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 358,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,467,000 after purchasing an additional 68,148 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $2,179,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 302,775 shares in the company, valued at $32,990,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $31,434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,408,869.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,682,859 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.17. The company has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.52.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.