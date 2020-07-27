Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 130,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.91% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $21,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 112.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC opened at $29.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.72. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.37 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBC. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $27,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

