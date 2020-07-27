Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Reduced by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,657 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,142 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,004 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 35,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

In other Ford Motor news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. bought 194,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.78.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

