Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FOX by 23.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in FOX by 17.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 399.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 23.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOX opened at $26.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.79. Fox Corp has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Societe Generale raised FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 49,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,401,783.36. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 101,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $2,873,019.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 191,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,404,974.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

