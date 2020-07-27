Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,646 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in FOX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in FOX by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in FOX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,370,000. 23.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 49,498 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,401,783.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,535.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 101,556 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,873,019.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,974.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FOX in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale raised FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on FOX in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $26.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fox Corp has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.