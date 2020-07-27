Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 42.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 6.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 294.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $737,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,346,436 shares in the company, valued at $115,910,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 128,268 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,483 over the last 90 days. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $23.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.70. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

