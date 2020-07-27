Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FUSN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/21/2020 – Fusion Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Fusion Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Fusion Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Fusion Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $13.20 on Monday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

In related news, major shareholder Johnson & Johnson acquired 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,325,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

