G1 Therapeutics Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) – Wedbush boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.95). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.53) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.33) EPS.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.16.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GTHX. BidaskClub cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $17.54 on Monday. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $661.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a current ratio of 13.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,695,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after buying an additional 26,680 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 870,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,117,000 after buying an additional 510,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 42,130 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 3,196.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 434,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 420,834 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 37,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.