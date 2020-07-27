GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Position Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 21.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 38.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,439,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 672,005 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst during the first quarter valued at $572,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst during the first quarter valued at $1,438,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 19.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst alerts:

Shares of GGN opened at $3.66 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $4.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.