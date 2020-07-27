Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) Holdings Trimmed by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 44.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Marc G. Elliott sold 3,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $43,578.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 441,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,992.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GENC opened at $11.77 on Monday. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $171.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

