General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Lifted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 233.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $908,096,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in General Electric by 3,523.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,869,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,307,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569,912 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 5,507.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,158,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in General Electric by 23.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,896,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $269,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.