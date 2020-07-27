Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,894,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 875,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after acquiring an additional 422,525 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 410,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after acquiring an additional 315,195 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,854,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,371,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,884,000 after acquiring an additional 150,785 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROCK. ValuEngine downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gibraltar Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $50.87 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $56.58. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.03 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

