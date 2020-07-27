Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 2.60% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSPX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 554.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HSPX opened at $43.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.18. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $52.89.

