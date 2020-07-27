Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,622 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.20% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 115,550 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 238,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 52,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 65,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 38,862 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $12.08 on Monday. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.