Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:GSS opened at $3.54 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.