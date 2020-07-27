GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of GP Strategies worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 178,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 85.4% in the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 136,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 62,953 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the first quarter worth about $219,000. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPX stock opened at $7.83 on Monday. GP Strategies Corp has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). GP Strategies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $128.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GP Strategies Corp will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GPX. B. Riley cut shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GP Strategies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GP Strategies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GP Strategies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

