Green Plains (GPRE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $632.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.92%. On average, analysts expect Green Plains to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $12.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $50,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,391 shares in the company, valued at $468,085.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

