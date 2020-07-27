Green Plains Partners (GPP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Green Plains Partners to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.55 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 54.98% and a net margin of 50.74%. On average, analysts expect Green Plains Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GPP opened at $7.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.88. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $14.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPP. ValuEngine raised Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

