Harrington Investments INC Has $6.39 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,401 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.0% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 257.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $772,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $201.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,526.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.99.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

