Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HIG opened at $41.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.51. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

