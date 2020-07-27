HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Raymond James

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.72.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $125.51 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $151.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average of $115.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 46.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.5% in the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.1% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 133,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 23,185 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 325,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,638,000 after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.