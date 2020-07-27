Head-To-Head Contrast: Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) vs. Temenos (NYSE:TMNSF)

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) and Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

4.8% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and Temenos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile -14.45% 2.08% 1.48% Temenos N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Temenos has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and Temenos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile $515.34 million 0.64 -$45.10 million $0.21 11.00 Temenos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Temenos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cheetah Mobile.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cheetah Mobile and Temenos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile 1 0 0 0 1.00 Temenos 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cheetah Mobile currently has a consensus price target of $2.90, suggesting a potential upside of 25.54%. Given Cheetah Mobile’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cheetah Mobile is more favorable than Temenos.

Summary

Cheetah Mobile beats Temenos on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones. Its utility products also comprise Cheetah Keyboard, an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled application; Photo Grid, a photo collage application for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lock screen with notifications and security; Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices; and SafeWallet, a mobile digital wallet. In addition, the company offers Live.me, a live video streaming application; and Cheez, an interactive short video application. Further, it provides mobile games comprising Piano Tiles 2, Rolling Sky, Dancing Line, Arrow.io, Tap Tap Fish, and Tap Tap Dash; and Cheetah Voicepod, an AI-based smart speaker. Additionally, the company offers mobile advertising platform; duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; and cloud-based data analytics engines, as well as mobile advertising, and Web and mobile games publisher services. It serves direct advertisers that include mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines and partnering mobile advertising networks. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, People's Republic of China.

About Temenos

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions. It also offers Temenos Infinity, a digital banking product; Temenos WealthSuite, which empowers a wealth manager's business; fund administration solutions; SaaS solution that supports banks in different sectors and geographies; Islamic banking solutions; and banking software for community financial institutions. In addition, the company provides business intelligence, private wealth management, mobile and Internet banking, and other software applications; consultancy services; support services. The company was formerly known as Temenos Group AG and changed its name to Temenos AG in May 2018. Temenos AG was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.