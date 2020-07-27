Head-To-Head Review: MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) & Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get MannKind alerts:

This table compares MannKind and Trevena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind -74.96% N/A -51.10% Trevena N/A -74.87% -48.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MannKind and Trevena, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind 0 0 5 0 3.00 Trevena 0 0 1 0 3.00

MannKind presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.34%. Trevena has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.77%. Given MannKind’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MannKind is more favorable than Trevena.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MannKind and Trevena’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind $63.04 million 5.44 -$51.90 million ($0.27) -5.96 Trevena $30,000.00 7,073.88 -$24.87 million ($0.27) -7.33

Trevena has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MannKind. Trevena is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MannKind, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.4% of MannKind shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Trevena shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of MannKind shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Trevena shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

MannKind has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trevena has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company has a licensing and collaboration agreement with United Therapeutics Corporation for the development and commercialization of a dry powder formulation of treprostinil used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. MannKind Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.