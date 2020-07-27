Head-To-Head Survey: Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) & Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Aptorum Group has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aptorum Group and Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group N/A N/A N/A Marinus Pharmaceuticals N/A -131.58% -83.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Aptorum Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aptorum Group and Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group $540,000.00 194.21 -$18.69 million N/A N/A Marinus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$54.12 million ($0.99) -1.74

Aptorum Group has higher revenue and earnings than Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aptorum Group and Marinus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $6.10, suggesting a potential upside of 254.65%. Given Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marinus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aptorum Group.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals beats Aptorum Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a range of therapeutic and diagnostic technologies to treat unmet medical needs. It focuses on developing various drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions in neurology, infectious diseases, gastroenterology, oncology, and other disease areas. The company also focuses on the development of surgical robotics and medical devices; and operating outpatient clinic. Aptorum Group Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings. The company's ganaxolone product candidate exhibits anti-seizure, anti-depression, and anti-anxiety actions through its effects on synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors. It is also developing ganaxolone for cyclin-ependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder, PCDH19-related epilepsy, postpartum depression, refractory status epilepticus, and other indications. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license and supply agreements with Purdue Neuroscience Company and CyDex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

