Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $154.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hershey’s shares have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock got a boost when it reported second-quarter 2020 results, wherein the bottom line came ahead of the consensus mark. Sales growth in North America, even in the face of coronavirus-related hurdles, was impressive. Notably, Hershey’s solid brands helped it gain confectionary market share. These factors, along with solid cost management and price realization, helped counter COVID-19-related cost pressures and are likely to aid margin expansion in the second half. However, overall sales remained soft due to weakness in the International & Other segment as well as currency headwinds. Management anticipates a slower recovery in the International unit, while it expects stronger second-half sales in the North America unit, backed by continued higher at-home consumption”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra lowered Hershey from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Hershey from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.50.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $145.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.39 and its 200-day moving average is $140.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Hershey has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hershey will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 53.46%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

