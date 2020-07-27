HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 315.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT during the 4th quarter worth $164,000.

NYSE HFRO opened at $7.83 on Monday. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

