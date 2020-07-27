Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.05% of Huron Consulting Group worth $21,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 81,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,344,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,967,000 after buying an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 55.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 240.5% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 9,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

In related news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $905,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,283.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,005 shares of company stock worth $1,024,281 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $43.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $70.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.68. The company has a market cap of $989.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $222.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

HURN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.