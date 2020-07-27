Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3,119.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $88.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $86.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Macquarie lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Shares of H stock opened at $50.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.41. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $94.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.33 million. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 3.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $116,064.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

