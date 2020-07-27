Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on H shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Hydro One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on Hydro One and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities raised Hydro One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Hydro One stock opened at C$27.67 on Monday. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$20.25 and a 12-month high of C$29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion and a PE ratio of 19.91.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$1.85 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

