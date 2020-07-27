Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Icon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.56. Icon posted earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Icon will report full-year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $6.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $8.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Icon.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $620.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.31 million. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Icon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of Icon stock opened at $185.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.22. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.86. Icon has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $199.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Icon by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Icon by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in Icon by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Icon by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Icon by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

