Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) & Shiseido (NASDAQ:SSDOY) Head-To-Head Review

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.4% of Immunic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Shiseido shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Immunic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Immunic and Shiseido, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic 0 0 5 0 3.00 Shiseido 0 0 2 0 3.00

Immunic currently has a consensus price target of $41.67, suggesting a potential upside of 164.05%. Given Immunic’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Immunic is more favorable than Shiseido.

Risk and Volatility

Immunic has a beta of 3.17, indicating that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shiseido has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Immunic and Shiseido’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic N/A N/A -$34.93 million ($4.52) -3.49 Shiseido $10.38 billion 2.38 $676.77 million $1.72 35.91

Shiseido has higher revenue and earnings than Immunic. Immunic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shiseido, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Immunic and Shiseido’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic N/A -65.51% -59.38% Shiseido 3.82% 8.28% 3.65%

Summary

Shiseido beats Immunic on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. The company is also developing IMU-935, an inverse agonist of RORyt; and IMU-856 for the restoration of the intestinal barrier function. Immunic, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants. Further, it produces and sells cosmetic raw materials, medical-use drugs, medical cosmetics, and precision and analytical equipment. The company sells its products through cosmetic stores, department stores, mass merchandising stores, drug stores, and perfumeries. Shiseido Company, Limited was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

