Insider Selling: SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $563,040.00 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $563,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $121.73 on Monday. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $153.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.25 and its 200 day moving average is $109.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SNX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 49,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

