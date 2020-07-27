Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Cut to “Underperform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital downgraded Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intel from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Intel from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Intel stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.54. Intel has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,578,000 after acquiring an additional 502,407 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $3,532,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,674,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $100,247,000 after acquiring an additional 34,686 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 16,087 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

