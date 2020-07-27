Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Northland Securities cut their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.55.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

