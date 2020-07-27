Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IPL shares. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Inter Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of IPL opened at C$12.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.64, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.11. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$5.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.42.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$603.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$634.00 million. Analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 0.7200001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Michael Chappell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,650 shares in the company, valued at C$320,740. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,800 shares of company stock worth $138,057.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

