Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 406.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 300,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.86 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $23.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51.

