Invesco Ltd. Sells 41,973 Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,973 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 26.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 90.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Bill M. Conrad sold 9,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $34,846.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GORO stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. Gold Resource Co. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $28.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.42 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were given a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Gold Resource from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

