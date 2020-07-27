Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,855,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,037,849 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.55% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $19,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 261.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 75,068 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 36.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 20.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 104,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,866,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Finally, BofA Securities assumed coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.38.

NYSE:IVR opened at $3.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.44. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

