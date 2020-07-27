Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,314,000 after purchasing an additional 60,498 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,156,000.

Shares of PHO opened at $39.33 on Monday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $41.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

