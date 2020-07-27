Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA):

7/21/2020 – Atara Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

7/17/2020 – Atara Biotherapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Atara Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

7/14/2020 – Atara Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/3/2020 – Atara Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/30/2020 – Atara Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Atara Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/15/2020 – Atara Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Atara Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $13.81 on Monday. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics Inc alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.21. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $156,784.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,784.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. State Street Corp lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,245,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after buying an additional 45,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,462,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,463,000 after buying an additional 529,482 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 330.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 71.7% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 75,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 31,728 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.