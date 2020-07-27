Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) will report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.40). Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,700%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on IONS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

IONS stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $73.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average is $56.34. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

