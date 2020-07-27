Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.28.

NYSE:IQV opened at $157.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. Iqvia has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.23 and a 200 day moving average of $140.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Iqvia will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $7,372,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,698,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,408,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

