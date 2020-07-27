Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 22.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 65,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,104,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $276,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $179.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.88. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $195.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on JKHY. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

